Financial website LendingTree recently published an estimation of how much 'nest egg' money someone needs to retire comfortably at 65 in different cities around the country. To come up with the calculation, they considered how much retirees tend to spend in each area, along with social media benefits and tax rates.
Here's a look at six Colorado spots that were included and their national rank on a list of 384 spots around the country:
- Denver: $1,243,532 (13th most expensive in US)
- Boulder: $1,161,134 (27th most expensive in US)
- Fort Collins: $1,117,305 (40th most expensive in US)
- Colorado Springs: $1,078,735 (69th most expensive in US)
- Grand Junction: $1,022,634 (124th most expensive in US)
- Pueblo: $943,742 (250th most expensive in US)
The most expensive place to retire nationwide was determined to be San Francisco, where a 'nest egg' of $1,365,870 is needed. The least expensive spot to retire was determined to be Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where retirees need a 'nest egg' of $779,765. Nationally, the average amount needed in the 'nest egg' to retire comfortably is $1,071,127.
See the full breakdown here.
