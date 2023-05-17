The red pin drop shows roughly where the alleged robbery took place in relation to Pearl Street Mall and University of Colorado Boulder. Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

The red pin drop shows roughly where the alleged robbery took place in relation to Pearl Street Mall and University of Colorado Boulder. Map Credit: ©2023 Google Maps.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at knifepoint on the morning of May 17. The reported robbery took place on the creek path near Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue, which is roughly a mile northwest of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

A large police presence was in the area between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. as a result, with the suspect climbing up a nearby building before threatening to jump from the roof.

Boulder police officers and crew with Boulder Fire - Rescue were ultimately able to get the man to come down safely.

The man was charged with menacing, theft, and obstructing a peace officer.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.