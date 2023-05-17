According to the Boulder Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at knifepoint on the morning of May 17. The reported robbery took place on the creek path near Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue, which is roughly a mile northwest of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.
A large police presence was in the area between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. as a result, with the suspect climbing up a nearby building before threatening to jump from the roof.
Boulder police officers and crew with Boulder Fire - Rescue were ultimately able to get the man to come down safely.
The man was charged with menacing, theft, and obstructing a peace officer.
