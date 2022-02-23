Misty Mountains Photo Credit: Markus Novak (iStock).

According to a report from KDVR, a hiker was grazed in the arm by a bullet in San Juan National Forest on February 20 as they were finishing a hike on popular Steven's Creek Trail. This is located in the area of Durango.

It was determined that the bullet came from a man that was shooting a gun at a sign on County Road 253. Authorities were able to stop the recreational shooters after they left the scene following a verbal altercation with the hiker.

The hiker did not suffer serious injury, believing that the bullet bounced off something before hitting him or that it was a fragment. The shooter has been issued a summons for multiple charges, including third-degree assault.

Read a full in-depth account of this incident here.

While shooting guns on national forest land is often legal, it's never legal to shoot on or across a national forest road or in any situation where bystanders may face risk of injury. It's also illegal to shoot a firearm within 150 yards of a developed recreation area, such as a trailhead.

Find additional information about shooting firearms on national forest land here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(1) comment

Peter Aretin
Peter Aretin

Gunmerica the beautiful!

