According to a report from KDVR, a hiker was grazed in the arm by a bullet in San Juan National Forest on February 20 as they were finishing a hike on popular Steven's Creek Trail. This is located in the area of Durango.
It was determined that the bullet came from a man that was shooting a gun at a sign on County Road 253. Authorities were able to stop the recreational shooters after they left the scene following a verbal altercation with the hiker.
The hiker did not suffer serious injury, believing that the bullet bounced off something before hitting him or that it was a fragment. The shooter has been issued a summons for multiple charges, including third-degree assault.
Read a full in-depth account of this incident here.
While shooting guns on national forest land is often legal, it's never legal to shoot on or across a national forest road or in any situation where bystanders may face risk of injury. It's also illegal to shoot a firearm within 150 yards of a developed recreation area, such as a trailhead.
Find additional information about shooting firearms on national forest land here.
(1) comment
Gunmerica the beautiful!
