The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Water Quality Control Division has issued a cease and desist order to the owner of the Cross and Caribou mines near Nederland, alleging that hazardous pollutants are being leaked into surrounding watersheds, making their way into the drinking water of some Colorado residents.
The order was given to current owners Grand Island Resources on November 5, also requesting the construction of a new containment and cleanup system with the threat of fines up to $54,833 should the violations continue.
According to Colorado Newsline, Grand Island Resources is allowed to release treated wastewater into a nearby creek provided that it meets safety requirements. Water in the creek ultimately makes its way to some residents in Boulder. A recent water report from the City of Boulder does not report any issues with their drinking water. Some constituents were detected, though not at levels to result in a violation.
According to an article from the Colorado Sun, a new $150,000 water treatment system was recently installed to help mitigate issues at the mines.
Grand Island Resources is set to have a hearing with the state's Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety in December.
According to Western Mining History, rich silver veins were initially discovered in the area in 1869, with mining operations and the supporting town being developed in years to follow. After several decades of booming success, the town dwindled and the post office was closed in 1917. During this time, the town dropped from around 3,000 residents to fewer than 50, becoming abandoned soon after.
The mines were inactive for years until a man named Tom Hendricks purchased the Cross mine in 1973 and the Caribou mine in 1980. His dreams of making the mines profitable once again never really came to fruition. He died in 2020.
According to the USGS, the main commodities extracted from the Caribou mine include silver, lead, and gold, with zinc, copper, uranium, and vanadium also found on site.
Find more in-depth reporting about this situation from Colorado Newsline or the Colorado Sun.
