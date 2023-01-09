The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has released their final report regarding an avalanche that took place off of Summit County's Peak 10, near Breckenridge Resort. The release provides insight into what happened leading up to the fatality and following the accident.
According to the CAIC, two "sidecountry" skiers were involved in the incident, later identified by outside sources as University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick. The slope involved was southeast facing and about 35 degrees of an angle, found at approximately 11,600 feet of elevation.
Prior to the 12:30 PM avalanche, the two riders had spent the morning doing in-bounds laps at Breckenridge Resort. They then traveled up Flacon Superchair on Peak 10, making a short hike to a backcountry access point found southwest of the chairlift. Backcountry access points of this nature are found at many resorts around the country.
The two used this backcountry access point to enter an area locally known as 'The Numbers', which is terrain that is not managed or maintained by Breckenridge Resort. Several other guests of the resort left from the access point at the same time as the two involved in the avalanche, though they continue to travel uphill to an area called 'The Ballroom'.
The father and son traversed to an area of 'The Numbers' called 'Number 5'. The son then traveled down the slope first, stopping three-quarters of the way down by a tree to wait for his father to descend. As the father descended, an avalanche broke above him.
The avalanche hit both skiers, partially burying the father and fully burying the son.
When the avalanche stopped sliding, the father was buried with his body and face under the now, though he was able to get his hands above his head and self-extricate over the course of 20 minutes. When he emerged, his son was no where to be seen and there were no signs of where he might be. The father did not have avalanche safety gear that could have helped in the search for the missing skier.
At this point, the father made the decision to traverse back to the ski area to get help, which required breaking trail through snow.
Two skiers on a Breckenridge Resort run called Flapjack eventually heard yells for assistance. One of the skiers waited for the father to emerge from the woods, while the other went to an emergency phone to contact ski patrol. That call went through at about 1:45 PM.
By 2:05 PM, three rescuers from Breckenridge Ski Patrol left the ski area behind to assist in finding the location of the avalanche and to find a safe route to the area. Another team of three was also dispatched.
As rescuers arrived at the scene, they searched for a transceiver signal, but got nothing. They also looked for visible clues regarding where the missing skier might be, spotting nothing that would help in the search. The rescuers then resorted to spot-probing, searching likely spots of burial first and then forming a probe line that allowed for a systematic search in the area.
More rescuers arrived at the scene, remotely triggering another large avalanche in the nearby 'Number 4' area. All rescuers were in a safe spot and no one was caught.
With no signs of the missing skier, an avalanche rescue dog team arrived at about 2:31 PM, with rescuers moving to search for a RECCO signal at 2:40 PM. The RECCO operator got a signal and a probe strike was successful at 3:11 PM.
The missing skier was found about two hours after the avalanche took place, three and a half feet buried and with no signs of life. The skier was declared deceased at the scene.
In their summary of the fatal avalanche, the CAIC noted how different terrain in-bounds and out-of-bounds can be in the area of ski resorts. In this case, the terrain that was being accessed from the resort was completely outside of resort boundaries, thus it is true backcountry terrain.
While in-bounds terrain will have hazard markers and undergoes avalanche mitigation, backcountry terrain does not – even if it's accessible from a resort.
As stated by the CAIC, "leaving a ski area through a backcountry access point is the same as entering the backcountry from any other trailhead."
While this type of terrain is commonly called 'sidecountry' in the slopesport community, the term 'sidecountry' should not be mistaken for meaning there's less risk.
Sidecountry terrain, also called 'slackcountry', is a reference to backcountry terrain that can be easily accessed, either from a lift-serviced resort or from a road. While this backcountry terrain can be easier to get to, it carries all of the risk that any backcountry terrain has, requiring proper equipment and avalanche safety knowledge of those entering it. There's also an argument to be made that 'sidecountry' or 'slackcountry' terrain could be even more dangerous than remote backcountry terrain, as it tends to attract novice backcountry skiers.
Per norm, the CAIC noted contributing factors in this fatal accident for the sake of preventing a similar situation in the future. One key aspect was how two people were exposed to risk at the same time, one person higher on the avalanche-prone slope, with another below. When in avalanche terrain, it's important to spread out and limit moments when multiple people are exposed to risk.
The CAIC also made a point to explain RECCO technology in their final report of the incident. RECCO reflectors are a piece of technology often sewn into outdoor recreation gear. The piece of equipment reflects a beam of light that's sent out by a RECCO detector, allowing a rescuer to locate a person beneath snow. This is not a replacement for an avalanche transceiver, but can be used in some situations. Generally, the common backcountry traveler would not have a means of finding a RECCO reflector.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this skier's death.
This was the second avalanche-related death of the 2022-2023 snow season in Colorado, with another fatal avalanche killing two snowmobilers on January 7. This brings the total number of avalanche-related deaths this season to four in Colorado.
Always check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast prior to entering any backcountry terrain during the snow season.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.