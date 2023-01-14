The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has released their full and final report regarding the backcountry avalanche that killed two snowmobilers in Colorado last week. The findings presented offer insight into what happened leading up to the tragic accident.
According to the report, three snowmobilers planned on ridding in the Rollins Pass area, south of Winter Park, on the morning of January 7.
"Rider 1 had ridden in the area many times. Riders 1 and 3 wore avalanche transceivers. Rider 2 did not. All of the riders had shovels but only Rider 1 had an avalanche probe pole. The three riders did not discuss avalanche conditions and were unaware of the avalanche danger rating," the report reads.
According to CAIC, they were riding southwest of Rollins Pass when the avalanche occurred. Rider 1's snowmobile got stuck on the east-facing slope above Pumphouse Lake, prompting Rider 2 to ride over to help them. He was reportedly able to park his snowmobile north of Rider 1. Rider 3 waited below them at a lake.
"Rider 2 got off his snowmobile and was walking toward Rider 1 when the avalanche released. Rider 3 watched the avalanche hit his friends. They disappeared in the moving debris," the report reads.
The slide broke roughly five feet deep and 400 feet wide on an above-treeline, east-facing slope, CAIC reported.
Rider 3 then attempted to find the other two riders in the debris using his transceiver, but was unsuccessful. He then rode to a ridge where he had cellphone reception and called 911. Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue were deployed to the scene, but Rider 3 was warned that they would not be there for an hour. He was instructed to return to the site of the avalanche and look for the missing riders.
At one point, while digging around the buried snowmobiles, his leg got stuck in slushy snow. At approximately 2:45 PM, a group snowmobilers that were participating in an avalanche class, came across the debris and Rider 3.
"They rode over to see if he needed help. Rider 3 told them his two friends were buried. The avalanche course instructors organized a search. The group helped Rider 3 turn off his transmitting avalanche rescue-transceiver and free his leg from the slush," CAIC reported.
Around half of the class helped in the search using transceivers, and within a few minutes pinpointed a signal and began digging. They located Rider 1, buried beneath two to three feet of debris. He was reportedly face down in the lake, and unresponsive.
Upon arrival at around 3:10 PM, GSCAR conducted CPR on Rider 1 for 45 minutes, but were unsuccessful in reviving him. Due to darkness, blowing snow, and poor visibility, the search for Rider 2 was suspended until morning.
Crews returned to the scene on the morning of January 8, eventually finding the body of Rider 2 fully submerged in lake water and beneath around 2 feet of debris.
The two victims were identified as 58-year-old man and 52-year-old man from northern Colorado. These deaths represent the third and fourth avalanche-related deaths of the season in Colorado.
In the report, CAIC analyzed some of the contributing factors of this fatal accident, to hopefully prevent a similar accident from occurring in the future. They stress the importance of having and knowing how to use avalanche equipment, and checking avalanche conditions before ever entering the backcountry.
"In this situation only two of the riders were equipped with transceivers and none were carrying avalanche probes. Rider 3 struggled with his avalanche transceiver, which slowed his response. He did not have an avalanche probe and was forced to dig around the snowmobiles with his shovel to try to locate his friends. This was a slow and tiring process with a limited chance of success," CAIC said.
Condolences goes out to those affected by these deaths.
Always make sure to check the CAIC avalanche forecast before entering the backcountry during snow season, including areas that are easy to access like near a highway or ski area. Also, having emergency equipment like an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and a shovel can be life saving if a slide occurs.
The full report can be found, here.
