According to a report from local news organization Post Independent, a 58-year-old man named Michael Kersting, of Wilmington, North Carolina, has died following a mountain biking accident that put him over the handlebars at Snowmass Ski Area. A company website for Kersting Architecture lists Michael Ross Kersting as the founder of the firm, with the company being started in 1995.
On the company Instagram page, Kersting Architecture reports that Kersting was vacationing in Colorado at the time of his death, "living life to the fullest in the vastness of the wilderness with his two boys, William and Jack and wife, Pam."
The original report on the death notes that Kersting was with his son at the time of his death and wearing full protective gear.
Exactly what trail Kersting was on when the accident took place was not detailed, but it may be worth noting that Snowmass Ski Area is home to Snowmass Bike Park, which features more than 25 miles of trail, including steep downhill routes. Many downhillers opt for a full-face helmet, along with body padding and additional back protection due to the risk involved with the sport. Trails at this destination range from beginner to expert.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
(1) comment
Our prayers go out to Michaels family & friends, I knew of him through my own work! Jess
