According to a report from Outside Magazine, Forrest Fenn's infamous chest of treasures, valued at an estimated $2 million, was found in Yellowstone National Park. The discovery of the chest was known, but not where that discovery took place, aside from that it was in Wyoming's Rocky Mountains.
The exact location the chest was found has not been revealed, with fear having been expressed that this could result in a damaging surge of foot traffic to the spot.
The treasure was found by Jack Stuef, 32, in June of 2020, ten years after the hunt began with the release of Fenn's famous clue-riddled poem. Fenn would die just months later in September of the same year.
Another treasure hunter, Jamie McCracken, alleges that Fenn moved the treasure after releasing the poem, with an ongoing court case on the matter having potential to result in Stuef having to reveal the exact location of the treasure under oath.
Read more about this case and the complications that come with finding the treasure in a national park in the full in-depth Outside Magazine report.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.