This image looks up at Nitro Chute from the toe of the avalanche debris. The red box marks the approximate location of the jump the brothers were working on. At the time of the avalanche, the three teens were likely working on the jump above the small knob in the center of the image. The avalanche buried the father and one son on the uphill side of the snow-covered boulder indicated by the red X. Photo: Colorado Avalanche Information Center.