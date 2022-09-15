The county coroner has identified the three people that were killed when a Jeep went off a mountain road near the small Colorado town of Ouray earlier this week. The deceased include passengers Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Diana Robles, 28, both of Yuma, Arizona, as well as driver Don Fehd, 72, who was of Ouray and a member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team.
A report from Denver7 further clarifies that the fatal accident took place during a Jeep tour led by Fehd. An online search reveals many positive reviews of Fehd's tours with a local Jeep rental and tour guide company. Additional details can be found in local coverage of the story here.
The tragic accident occurred on Monday on the rugged Camp Bird Road when the Jeep drifted off the path, tumbling down a cliff. All three people in the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
