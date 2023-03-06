The final Colorado Avalanche Information Center report related to an avalanche that killed two backcountry skiers near Colorado's Vallecito Reservoir in late February has been released.
According to the report, the spouse of one of the skiers that was killed reported the two skiers overdue on the evening of February 25 after they failed to return at their 12 PM deadline. Search crews mobilized at 9:18 PM, with their vehicle quickly found at the trailhead.
Cell phone forensics and maps helped crews narrow down their search area, with signs pointing to the skiers heading south of Vallecito Reservoir, about 20 miles northeast of Durango.
A helicopter started a search at about 11:30 PM, with crew onboard utilizing night vision goggles and a spotlight. An avalanche was found with tracks entering but not exiting the area. A single ski was spotted near the bottom of the slide debris.
Ultimately, a first skier was found with an avalanche transceiver search at about 3:36 AM. They were under four feet of debris, with the second skier found directly below them. Both were deceased.
Further investigation revealed that the skiers were likely ascending the slope at the time of the slide. Both skiers were described as "very experienced backcountry tourers" with all the right safety gear, including transceivers, shovels, and probe poles. The skiers also had avalanche airbag packs, but did not deploy them. The triggers for the packs, which would have helped to keep the skiers on top of the debris, were found zipped inside of each skier's shoulder strap. Because the triggers weren't at the ready, this may be an indication that the severity of avalanche risk was not known at the time.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), signs also indicated that the skiers were traveling close together. This can amplify avalanche risk, as it increases the chances of a full party being caught, thus not leaving anyone to help following a slide.
While the CAIC noted that it's impossible to know exactly what happened that led to the skilled skiers getting caught and killed, it's likely they had underestimated risk.
Those on the site described the snowpack situation as a stronger layer of snow over a weaker one.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
Seven people have been killed during the 2022-2023 snow season in Colorado, including three skiers, one snowboarder, and three snowmobilers.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
"The skiers also had avalanche airbag packs, but did not deploy them. The triggers for the packs, which would have helped to keep the skiers on top of the debris, were found zipped inside of each skier's shoulder strap" Doesn't do any good to have the technology with you if it's not readily available. Sad, RIP.
