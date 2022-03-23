Caption by the CAIC: "View of the avalanche from the Trout Lake trailhead on March 18. Rider 1 [who was solo] ascended (orange arrows) and descended (green lines) two southerly facing couloirs. He then ascended southward under Pilot Knob (orange line). Based on evidence, Rider 1 likely triggered the avalanche in the area indicated by the yellow X, and was buried in the area indicated by the red circle." Image Courtesy: Colorado Avalanche Information Center.