The popularity of outdoor recreation in Colorado continues to grow, with many turning toward Colorado's fourteen-thousand-foot peaks for exercise, entertainment, and a challenge. Many of these summit-reaching trails are seeing unprecedented levels of traffic, with 415,000 total hiker days recorded among 54 tracked peaks in 2020, according to Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. To put that in perspective, there were 288,000 hiker days during the 2019 season of lingering snow and a record-setting 353,000 hiker days in 2018.
While most of Colorado's peaks are seeing more climbers than they have in the past, Quandary Peak's standard trail was the most popular in 2020, with an estimated 49,000 people attempting the climb to the summit throughout the year. This is up from an estimated 35,000 climbers in 2019 and 38,000 in 2018. This increase on Quandary also knocked off Mount Bierstadt as Colorado's 'most popular fourteener', with that mountain seeing up to 40,000 hikers in 2020, 35,000 in 2019, and 40,000 in 2018.
Aside from Mount Bierstadt, no other peak came close to Quandary's popularity in 2020. Grays and Torreys saw around 30,000 to 35,000 at the trailhead in 2020, the Decalibron loop (which has been closed to hiking during recent weeks) saw between 25,000 and 30,000 hikers, and Mount Elbert saw between 20,000 and 25,000 hikers. Other popular peaks saw climbers in the range of 15,000 to 20,000, including Longs Peak, Pikes Peak, and Mount Sherman.
Amid the massive uptick in fourteener popularity, it's likely that access to some peaks will start tightening. In regard to Quandary, conversations about a shuttle system, permits, and improved parking are already taking place.
It's always important to follow the guidelines of Leave No Trace, but in a period of increased foot traffic, it's that much more important to lead by example. Park only in designated areas – for the sake of search and rescue and in order to protect the landscape. Pack out all waste and remember that a cat-hole won't work for safe decomposition of 'number twos' at higher elevations due to colder temperatures and lack of the right organisms. This means that all human waste should be packed out, too.
By taking care of the trail and trailhead facilities, it will not only help preserve an area, but it may also help ensure that access stays as open as possible. When less problems occur, fewer restrictions tend to be put in place.
As outdoor recreation continues to boom in Colorado, it's evermore crucial for those involved to follow best practices, teaching these best practices to those they bring into the space.
The full 2020 data set from Colorado Fourteeners Initiative can be found here. This organization does a lot of help to maintain Colorado's many fourteener trails. Learn more about how you can volunteer or donate on their website.
