A police officer serving the public in the Colorado mountain town of Eagle is being commended for heroic actions performed in the line of duty last month.
On January 2, officer Megan Heil was driving her patrol car toward the town of Eagle on I-70 when she encountered stopped traffic. She quickly realized that an accident had taken place, with a vehicle crashing through a guardrail and into the Eagle River below.
Officer Heil immediately activated her emergency equipment and made the scene as safe as possible. She then learned that someone may still be inside of the partially submerged vehicle.
Heil made her way down the embankment and to the river in snowy and icy conditions, observing the severely damaged vehicle as she attempted to determine the status of the reported occupant. She noticed that airbags of the vehicle had deployed.
Soon, she spotted the driver of the vehicle on top of a rock in the river. The driver had been able to get out of the car, but was unable to make his way to safety.
Heil then entered the frigid river to help the crash victim safely to the shore. With the help of others at the scene, she created a make-shift harness to hoist the accident victim to the roadway. Heil then assisted medical and other law enforcement resources that arrived at the scene.
"Officer Heil's ability to recognize the gravity of the situation, and willingness to act, should be commended. Officer Heil demonstrated a genuine care for the victim and public safety. Well done, Officer Heil. Thank you for living our values," wrote the Eagle Police Department in a public announcement.
(2) comments
Way to go Officer Heil! You're one of the good ones that make up for the relatively few bad officers out there!
Hero.
