Millennials (people between the ages of 26 and 41) have officially surpassed Baby Boomers as the largest living generation. A recent data analysis from WalletHub has found that Colorado is one of the best places for Millennials to call home.
"Millennials have come of age and entered the workforce in the shadow of the Great Recession, which has significantly reduced their job prospects and earning potential for decades to come. Plus, many millennials are struggling due to financial difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting high rate of unemployment," the report reads.
The study examined 34 key indicators by state to make the determination including affordability, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement.
Colorado was ultimately ranked seventh overall.
Here's how Colorado scored (1 being the best, 50 being the worst):
Affordability: 38
Education and health: 23
Quality of life: 3
Economic health: 5
Civic Engagement: 5
The analysis also found that Colorado has the third highest percent of millennials nationwide.
The WalletHub map below shows how other states around the country matched up.
Find the full WalletHub data analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.