A Colorado grandma was with her granddaughter at Freedom Dog Park in Evans, Colorado when she was reportedly attacked by a large dog described as a black Great Dane. The Evans Police Department is now searching for the suspected owner that reportedly left the scene, described as a Hispanic woman with red curly hair, a gray SUV, and another dog – a Shepard mix.
According to a report from KDVR, the Great Dane attacked grandmother Sandra Burgess while she was in her car at the park, ultimately jumping through the driver's side window and into the backseat, biting Burgess on her back before returning to the suspected owner of the animal.
Burgess went to a hospital following the attack and was treated.
It is requested that anyone with information contact Officer Corney with the Evans Police Department at 970-339-2441.
It is crucial that those visiting Colorado's dog parks keep unruly dogs under control. If a dog is aggressive, they shouldn't be there at all.
Great Danes are known for their size, with male Great Danes weighing between 120 and 200 pounds and female Great Danes weighing between 99 and 130 pounds.
I hope they find the owner and throw the book at her. If she had any morals she would turn herself in.
This is why I do not take my dogs to dog parks. I just do not want to deal with other dogs or even my dogs who I know can be aggressive towards other dogs. I hope they find the person.
