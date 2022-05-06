A recent data analysis from WalletHub suggests that Colorado has the 7th biggest drug problem among states nationwide.
The report compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia, using 21 key indicators to make the determination in regard to illicit drugs, including drug abuse statistics, drug related arrests per capita, and amount of substance abuse treatment facilities in a given area.
The analysis found that Colorado is home to sixth-highest percent of adult drug users and the second-highest percent of adults with unmet drug treatment needs. However, the study also found that the state was also home to the second-lowest percent of teens who were offered drugs on school property.
West Virginia was determined to be the state with the biggest drug problem overall, with Minnesota at the bottom of the list.
The map below shows how other states matched up.
According to the report, there were 100,000 drug overdoses nationwide between April 2020 and April 2021.
"Given the uncertain future and lack of significant progress to date, it’s fair to wonder where drug abuse is most pronounced and which areas are most at risk," the report said.
See the full analysis and methodology here.
