Coloradans have a higher life expectancy than people in most other states, according to newly released data from the Center for Disease Control's National Center for Health Statistics (CDC).
The report, based on data from 2019, shows that people in Colorado live to be 80 years old on average, making it the ninth highest expectancy in the country.
Women in Colorado have a higher life expectancy than men, data showed, with an expectancy of 82.2 years old. Men from Colorado are expected to live until 77.8 years old, according to the CDC.
Hawaii had the highest life expectancy in the country at 80.9 years, according to the report. Mississippi had the lowest, with a life expectancy of 74.4.
The map below shows how other states around the country matched up.
Similarly, the centennial state was also recently named on of the best places in the U.S. to retire.
Well the life should be good for us ! My hubby aunt came here in 1999 at 95 from Pennsylvania and even though she when to Az. a few times to see family nephew & family, she lived here and passed away at 103! She was still good in her mind too, just old! Today she would have been 124th Birthday so Happy Birthday auntie GG! People in the Bible lived longer than she did! Jess
