According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, President Joe Biden will be traveling to Colorado next week to meet with Democratic Senator Michael Bennet for the purpose of officially designating Camp Hale as the country's newest national monument.
Camp Hale was an Army training facility constructed in 1942, located between the Town of Red Cliff and the City of Leadville. At an elevation of 9,200 feet above sea level, it played a key role in training soldiers how to navigate and fight in mountainous terrain.
This will be the first new national monument to be designated during the Biden presidency, joining Colorado's eight other national monuments, including Colorado National Monument, Hovenweep National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Chimney Rock National Monument, Yucca House National Monument, and Browns Canyon National Monument.
According to the National Parks Conservation Association, the key difference between a national monument and other kinds of nationally designated destinations is that national monuments can be created by the executive branch thanks to the Antiquities Act of 1906.
