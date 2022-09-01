Following an initial report of a bear attack in the Garfield County town of New Castle, additional details have been released.
At about 2 AM on Wednesday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified by Colorado State Patrol about a bear attack that had occurred.
In the early morning hours, a local woman noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially removed and went outside to adjust it. At that point a sow bear jumped down from a tree and charged her. The bear then swiped at the woman, striking her and severely lacerating her arm. This injury would ultimately result in hospitalization.
At that point, the woman was able to escape the bear, getting back inside her home to call 911.
New Castle Police were first to arrive at the scene and upon instruction from wildlife officials, they shot and killed the sow in a tree near New Castle Middle School.
At approximately 3 AM, wildlife officials arrived on the scene and made the decision to euthanize one of three cubs that remained in the area, initially unable to determine which bear was involved in the attack.
After an investigation, it was determined that only the sow was involved in the attack. Two remaining cubs that were in a nearby tree were tranquilized and taken to a rehabilitation facility for evaluation.
All four bears had been spotted in the area previously, but had not shown signs of aggression toward humans.
While bear attacks on humans aren't common in Colorado, they're not unheard of. Generally, they take place when a bear feels threatened, is surprised, or is desperate for food. Losing fear of humans is also often a factor, as this can bring bears closer to civilization.
Those in bear country should do their best to eliminate the risk of a human-bear interactions by removing potential bear attractants from their yard and by staying alert of their surroundings. Items like trash, bird seed, open water, and food can attract bears. When entering an outdoor space at night, it's also crucial to scan the area and use lights and noise to haze away a bear if a risk might be present.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
Again. A bear dies, cubs, too, because of humans who aren't looking or thinking before going out in bear country.
The woman went out to her hot tub -- the bear jumped out of a tree and mauled her. I'm guessing that most people would agree that the bear was dangerous and needed to die.
Nutjob. Be silent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.