According to a report written by Rich Laden of the Colorado Springs Gazette, the construction of a 25-story residential tower has been proposed as part of a $270.1 million mixed-use project in the downtown Colorado Springs area. The tallest building in downtown Colorado Springs is currently the Wells Fargo building at 16 stories, built in 1990.
The specific location of the project would be on the block between Sawatch and Costilla streets and Cascade and Vermijo avenues, near the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.
It's estimated that the total direct economic impact of the building, being planned by The O'Neil Group, could be $321.7 million within the first seven years.
Read the full report from the Colorado Springs Gazette here, which contains an in-depth breakdown of the full project and looks at how the massive tower's 150,000-plus square feet of space will be used.
