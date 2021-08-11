Many Coloradans have been wondering when the heavily-travelled stretch of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon would reopen following destructive mudslides that took place amid heavy rains in late July. The Colorado Department of Transportation has officially given the public an answer in a recent press release.
Their current plan is to partially reopen the corridor on Saturday afternoon, August 14. While most of the canyon will be open to two lanes of traffic, a 3/4-mile stretch will reportedly remain limited to one lane of travel in each direction.
After several shorter closures in previous days and weeks, the stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed on July 29 after mudslides trapped travelers and caused heavy damage to the road and surrounding area, with that closure ultimately extended indefinitely. At the time, some speculated that the full closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could last several weeks or even months.
While the road is reopening, major and necessary changes have yet to be made to prevent a similar situation from happening should more heavy rainfall occur.
The closure has caused major travel issues in Colorado, with those seeking to travel across the state resorting to alternative routes that are either dangerous or add hours of time to travel. A number of vehicle recoveries have resulted from people taking rugged roads in attempt to circumvent the closure.
