A report recently released by StorageCafe.com details which American cities renters are migrating to the most. On a list of the top 100 American cities for net migration, six Colorado spots made the list, with one ranking 6th nationwide for renter migration gains.
According to the data from and estimations based on the 2020 US census, Boulder was the 6th most popular spot among migrating renters nationwide, with an estimated 2.7 renters moving into the city for every one renter moving out during 2021. Most of these new residents came from Denver, seeking an average apartment size of 805 square feet with a median income of $65,117. A different report previously concluded that the average rent of a one-bedroom in Boulder County was $1,428.
Denver also ranked high on the 'net renter migration' ranking, 15th nationwide. With 2.2 renters coming in compared to those moving out, most of the new renting residents in the Mile High City came from nearby Aurora.
Similar to Boulder, several other cities saw an influx of new renters originating from the Denver area.
Westminster saw 1.8 new renters per one that left in 2021, ranking 33rd nationwide, while Lakewood saw 1.7 new renters per one that left, ranking 40th. Both saw former Denver residents making up most of this growth.
Greeley also saw a boom in renting, gaining 1.6 new renters per renter that left. Unlike most other Colorado cities that saw enough renter migration to make the top 100 list, most of the new renters in Greeley came from Fort Collins opposed to Denver.
Rounding out Colorado's presence on the 'top 100 cities for renter migration' list was Aurora, with 1.2 new renters per renter that left in 2021. Most new renters in Aurora came from nearby Denver.
Amid Colorado's rapid growth in recent years, rent has been on a steady incline in most towns and cities around the state. However, this might not always be the case – a report from KDVR states that the construction of many new apartments will help to stabilize prices in the Mile High City.
The city that gained the most new renters over the past year is reportedly Irving, Texas, where 3.2 new renters moved in per every renter moving out, most of who moved from Dallas.
See the full report on renter migration patterns here and see how average rent prices compare around Colorado here.
(1) comment
Oh for crying out loud the rent is way to high no matter where you go! I know because I know people who do complain about the high cost of renting & parents who complain because they are tired of grown children who can not afford even a small apartment that is no bigger than what amounts to a Tiny home! Jess
