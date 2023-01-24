Want to live the life of a multi-millionaire – at least for a few days? Gather up some friends and rent a stunning mountain town mansion for a couple hundreds bucks a night each.
A post from Luxury Listings recently featured a sprawling 12,000-square-foot Breckenridge home with a panoramic mountain view, a private theater, and multiple game machines for rent for $3,050 per night. That might seem like a lot of cash – and it is – but the house can sleep up to 14 people, which ends up being about $220 per night per person. There's a catch – it can only be booked for five nights or more at a time, but those looking to splurge on the ultimate ski trip getaway may find that deal enticing.
Dubbed 'Fox Rock' at Breckenridge, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home is located just 10 minutes from the popular resort town. It's got an indoor pool that can be enjoyed during winter months, along with multiple hot tubs and balconies, sitting on five private acres. There's also a ski shuttle available that runs from November through April. The host is even willing to arrange an in-house massage or a private chef for your stay.
The mansion is found off of Mount Baldy Road (on Green Jay Lane), east of the town, and was last sold for $12.2 million in 2022, according to Zillow.
See images below:
Find full details of the home here.
