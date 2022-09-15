According to a list recently released by Travel website 'Trips to Discover,' there's a small mountain town in Colorado that should be considered one of the 'best small towns for fall foliage' in the United States.
The website lists 15 spots around the country, focused on including towns that are great for leaf-peeping, also featuring their own unique personality.
The San Juan mountains town of Silverton snagged a spot on the unranked list, with the publication pointing to the historic buildings and jagged peaks surrounding this enclave as reasons for the selection. They also mention the Million Dollar Highway and the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad as two local attractions that are sure to deliver in terms of vibrant leaves.
It's hard to argue with that selection. While many mountain towns around Colorado are great for spotting fall colors, Silverton is undoubtedly one of the best. Plus, it's remote location really makes it feel like a true escape into the wilderness and into the Wild West.
Oddly enough, Colorado's Silverton wasn't the only Silverton on the list – another town in Oregon by the same name was also included.
Find the full list here.
Is Silverton the best place for fall colors in Colorado? Let us know what you think about this selection in the comments section.
