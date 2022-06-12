The remains of 82-year-old Sylvia Frens, who went missing from her home in Grand Junction four years ago, were located by investigators in March, according to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department.
Her son, 54-year-old Richard Vandervelde, has since been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.
At the time of Frens disappearance, police discovered that Vandervelde had been using her debit cards and withdrew close to $10,000 from her bank account. He was later arrested for falsifying his identity during a traffic stop in Missouri.
"Detectives from the Grand Junction Police Department were contacted and traveled to Missouri to speak with Vandervelde about Sylvia’s disappearance. During the interview, Vandervelde claimed Sylvia left with a friend for California in April but did not disclose any further information about where Sylvia went, or when she planned to return. He also stated that his use of Sylvia’s debit card was authorized by her," the release said.
In March of this year, investigators were given permission to search the property where Frens and Vandervelde previously lived together, by the current residents.
"In the days to come, human remains would be located on the property and DNA testing would confirm them to be that of Sylvia Frens. An autopsy concluded injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide," the release said.
On May 19, Vandervalde was arrested in Florida and charged with First Degree Murder, Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, Crimes Against at Risk Adult, Abuse of a Corpse, Fraud-Identity Theft, and Motor Vehicle Theft.
"He was extradited back to Mesa County in June and remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility, where he will wait arraignment," the release said.
He is due to appear in court later this month.
RIP may she feel at peace now! Son can rot in prison now! His conscience can help him rot to death for killing her after giving him birth too! Jess
