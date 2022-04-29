The human remains that were discovered in Phantom Canyon last Wednesday have been identified as belonging to 50-year-old Bobby Stringer, who went missing in February, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Stringer was first reported missing on February 22, after not returning home from a hike in the Phantom Canyon area. His disappearance prompted a large-scale search mission in rugged terrain.
"Teams reported knee-deep snow in areas, downed timber, and steep, rocky and slick conditions," said a post from the Fremont Search and Rescue team regarding one of the earlier days spent searching for Stringer.
Stringer's body was ultimately found by rangers from the Bureau of Land Management on April 20, while they were out conducting raptor counts, according to officials.
The cause of death has not yet been made available.
"Our sincere condolences go out to Bobby's family and friends. Thank you to all of the agencies involves: Fremont County Coroner, Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the CDFPC Cañon Helitack," Fremont Search and Rescue said in a post on Thursday.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
It's been a rough couple of months since he disappeared. This provides closure for the family and his many many friends. Thank you to the search and rescue folks, Fremont Sherriff's office, and everyone else involved in his recovery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.