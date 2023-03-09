Etus Thomas Romero. Image: Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

Etus Thomas Romero. Image: Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, remains that were discovered near the Walker Wildlife State Wildlife Area in Grand Junction have been identified. The remains were found in November of 1992, with forensic genetic genealogy playing a key role in identification more than three decades later.

Investigators were able to build a DNA profile from skeletal evidence and tracked down a possible sibling. DNA analysis of the sibling confirmed the relation.

The remains were identified as ET Romero, 26 at the time of his death. Romero had traveled from Louisiana to Grand Junction in October of 1991. He was reportedly working locally as a dishwasher at a restaurant around the time he died, with authorities believing he was killed in the summer of 1992.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Pete Burg at 970-244-3263.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.