According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, remains that were discovered near the Walker Wildlife State Wildlife Area in Grand Junction have been identified. The remains were found in November of 1992, with forensic genetic genealogy playing a key role in identification more than three decades later.
Investigators were able to build a DNA profile from skeletal evidence and tracked down a possible sibling. DNA analysis of the sibling confirmed the relation.
The remains were identified as ET Romero, 26 at the time of his death. Romero had traveled from Louisiana to Grand Junction in October of 1991. He was reportedly working locally as a dishwasher at a restaurant around the time he died, with authorities believing he was killed in the summer of 1992.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Pete Burg at 970-244-3263.
