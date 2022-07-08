On July 5, it was announced that the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office was investigating human remains found in the area of Disappointment Valley, located in southwest Colorado near the Dolores River. While it was initially believed that there was no apparent risk to the public – and that's still the case – a later update revealed shocking new details of the case.
Forensic specials have since determined that the remains are those of an "ancient, archaeological Native American child," recently disposed of and possibly thrown from a moving vehicle.
Exactly how and why the remains ended up where they were found is unclear, with the investigation still underway.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has since joined the search for answers.
Anyone with information in the case or knowledge of who might have been in possession of the remains is asked to contact authorities at 970-728-1911. Callers may remain anonymous.
Colorado's southwest is rich in Native American history. Whether or not this is believed to be the result of foul play or otherwise was not addressed.
