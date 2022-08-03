According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February.
Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
As snow melted during late spring, crews went back to the area to continue their search. On June 4, human remains were located.
Nearly two months later, on August 2, CBI announced that the remains had been formally identified by the Clear Creek County Coroner's Office as Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro. The case remains under investigation and an official cause of death has yet to be released.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
The Miner's Candle area is located near Idaho Springs.
