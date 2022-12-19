Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology.
The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
The company that helped with identification was Othram, who was able to build a comprehensive DNA profile for Watts based on the discovered skeletal remains. This profile was then used to identify him.
While the remains have been identified, information related to a cause of death has not been released. Anyone with information related to the case should contact the coroner's office at 970-244-1898.
Gateway is located about 30 miles southwest of Grand Junction, near the Utah state line.
