After six years of unanswered questions, the Summit County Coroner's Office has officially identified the John Doe whose remains were discovered by hikers in 2016.
On July 10, 2016, a group of hikers came across a human skull while walking on a game trail near Copper Mountain Ski Resort. Additional skeletal remains were later discovered by investigators in the surrounding area, along with some clothes, a hiking backpack, and a Glock .45 handgun.
It was concluded that the victim died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The coroners office was able to determine that at the time of the victim's death, the male victim was between the ages of 23 and 60, had strawberry-blonde hair, and had died in 2012. With no further identifying information available, the body became classified as a John Doe.
“I could not give up. I knew this man probably had family and friends that had spent the same amount of time wondering what had happened to their loved one. That was my motivation – I refused to give up on finding answers,” said Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple of the Summit County Coroner’s Office.
In February of this year, the coroner's office teamed up with DNA Doe Project, an organization dedicated to identifying the remains of John and Jane Does across the country using genealogy. The organization was able to give Kipple the name of one of the John Doe's potential decedents.
"Upon contacting the family members, Kipple arranged for a DNA sample from a brother of the decedent, which helped positively identify the remains," the release said.
In a press conference on Monday morning, officials from the coroner's office announced that the John Doe has been identified as 53-year-old Jeffery Peterson.
According to a tweet from DNA Doe Project, two years of pro-bono investigative genetic genealogy played a huge role in the positive identification.
According to his family, Peterson was a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. During his life, he worked on the executive leadership team at Management Systems Laboratories (MSL) at Virginia Tech. His family members also referred to him as a "pioneer in the development of E-commerce software".
“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Jeff’s family and friends and hope they can find some peace in now knowing what happened to him,” said Kipple.
