Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected to be present in parts of northwest Colorado on Tuesday as strong gusty winds combine with relative humidities dropping into the lower and mid teens.
Temperatures will be hot Tuesday, ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 90s and low 100s, with afternoon relative humidities dropping between 10 and 15 percent.
Grab the lip balm, today will be very dry with relative humidity dropping to around 10%. Otherwise, it will be hot and mostly sunny with elevated fire danger in the high mountain parks. #COwx pic.twitter.com/xwzT3LHWOV— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 24, 2021
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), relative humidity indicates how much water vapor is in the air versus how much it can actually hold.
Temperatures are forecasted to hit 102 degrees on Tuesday in Lamar, a small rural town in the southeast corner of the state. Meanwhile, on the Front Range, temperatures could reach 101 degrees in Pueblo, 94 degrees in Colorado Springs, and 93 degrees in Denver.
Hot again today! Stay cool #cowx pic.twitter.com/QcGalbqvue— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 24, 2021
A red flag warning was issued on Tuesday by the NWS, covering fire weather zones 200 Little Snake and 202 White River Forecast Areas. The warning is in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires,” the weather service warns.
Gusty southwest flow combined with low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather today across northwest Colorado. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 to 8 PM MDT. Elsewhere, mostly sunny and dry weather is on tap with seasonably warm temperatures. #UTwx #COwx pic.twitter.com/5ERRhHuMor— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) August 24, 2021
Northwest areas of the state continue to dry out, where conditions range from extreme to exceptional drought, amid the high fire danger.
Critical fire weather conditions are likely to push into Wednesday with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour and low humidities lingering over high mountain valleys. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible, mainly over the high country.
Warmer and drier weather will continue again on Friday, with chances of thunderstorms rolling back into the mountains on Saturday.
For September, the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) calls for the likelihood of warmer than normal temperatures across northwest Colorado with below normal precipitation. This could impact the timing and intensity of fall colors.
Residents, travelers, and outdoor recreationists are encouraged to check the weather forecast at weather.gov and use extreme caution.
GEAR UP FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE: Use code OTC20 for 20% off the OutThere Colorado online store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.