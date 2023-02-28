Registration is about to open for two of Colorado's most infamous foot races – the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, taking place outside of Colorado Springs.
Registration for the 2023 Garden to Peak Challenge races, which includes the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, open at 5 AM MT on March 1.
The first races of the Garden to Peak Challenge series will be those that take place at Garden of the Gods on June 11, including a 10-miler and a 10k on pavement, as well as a 10k trail run. Note that only the 10-miler counts for Challenge competitors.
Barr Trail Mountain Race will take place on July 16 and the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon will take place on September 16 and 17, respectively.
According to officials, the Pikes Peak Ascent is set to be part of the Salomon-sponsored Golden Trail World Series again, following its inclusion last year.
The Pikes Peak Ascent sends runners up 7,800 feet of vertical gain over 13.3 miles, with the Marathon sending them up that route and then back down. The fastest time the Ascent has been completed is 2:01:06 in 1993, ran by Matt Carpenter. Carpenter also set the record for the Marathon in the same year, with a time of 3:16:39.
While the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent had traditionally taken place in August, the decision was made to host the race weekend in September last year in hopes of better weather conditions, as well as to relieve congestion during the peak season of tourism in Manitou Springs.
Runners that compete in the Garden of the Gods 10-miler, the Barr Trail Mountain Race, and the Pikes Peak Ascent are automatically entered into the Garden to Peak Challenge.
The Garden to Peak Challenge tests a wide range of running skills. The Garden of the Gods 10-miler is a fast race along hilly road. Barr Trail Mountain Race travels to Barr Camp before dropping back down the same path. It's worth noting that Barr Trail Mountain Race is on the same trail as the September Pikes Peak races, offering runners a crack at the trail in a race setting prior to the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.
Registration for the Ascent is set to start at $175, while the Marathon starts at $200. Information about all races can be found here.
