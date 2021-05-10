The Run the Rockies Trail Half Marathon and 10K are returning to Colorado this summer.
Registration for the 9th annual Run the Rockies Trail Half Marathon and 10K opens to the public at 8:00 am this Friday, May 14. The event, which is scheduled for August 14, 2021, features a half marathon and 10-mile trail race through the mountain town of Frisco, offering breathtaking views of Dillon Reservoir and the Ten Mile Range.
“This will be one most beautiful races that you will ever participate in because it really showcases the Frisco Peninsula trails,” stated Linsey Joyce, Town of Frisco Recreation Programs Manager.
While the course is not yet finalized, the race will take place on Town of Frisco and US Forest Service trails at the Frisco Peninsula ending at the Frisco Day Lodge.
Registration includes professional timing by Maverick Sports Promotions, a piece of commemorative race gear as a finisher gift, as well as prizes for the top three overall finishers (male and female) and age group winners.
Racers will be required to wear a face covering or buff at the start of the race, finish line, and when passing through aid stations. Hand sanitizer will be available for racers to use at each aid station. Racers are also encouraged to carry their own hydration system as water will be limited.
“We are also excited to offer racing that will feel a lot closer to ‘2019 normal’, and we have taken some lessons away from the past year to make the experience better than ever for racers," added Joyce.
Race capacity is capped at 300 runners total between the half marathon and 10K with participants starting in waves.
For more details or to register online, please visit RuntheRockies.com.
