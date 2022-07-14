Police are asking the public for information regarding a deceased woman that was found in Gore Creek, near Vail, on July 9.
Identified as Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, the woman was discovered on Saturday morning near the I-70 Park-N-Ride interchange (Exit 180).
As additional details have been released in the case, two possibilities have been proposed by authorities.
Police believe that Hull may have been walking along the popular recreation path that runs parallel to Gore Creek (commonly referred to as Gore Valley Trail), with her ultimately being found in hiking shoes, a red shirt, and dark jeans. Police also believe she may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150, which was parked on North Frontage Road near the 180 interchange on-ramp.
One image released by police appears to show a person that's presumably Hull walking along a paved path while carrying something, possibly in a white plastic bag.
Whether or not foul play is suspected has not been addressed. Given the curiosity regarding the red truck, it seems like potential foul play may still be part of the investigation.
Police are specifically asking people for information about Hull's whereabouts between 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday morning, when she was discovered.
Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case, particularly those that may have seen her walking or her near the vehicle, are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com or at 970-479-2201.
