A red-tailed hawk is released after successful rehabilitation. Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the story regarding the successful rehabilitation of a red-tailed hawk that was believed to be struck by a vehicle in August.

The hawk was found on August 10 in La Plata County on County Road 125. It was discovered with a broken wing, chest trauma, and a crop (the muscular pouch on a bird's neck) that was ruptured.

After the bird was picked up, it was taken to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte for treatment under facility manager Michael Sirochman.

Not only did the hawk recover from its own injuries over several months at the facility, it also helped teach a golden eagle also at the facility how to hunt prey on its own, something the eagle was previously unable to do and a factor that would have made it problematic for release.

After the eagle was taught this crucial skill, the red-tailed hawk was released in Durango on Wednesday.

"No matter how many times we do this, nothing beats the feeling of seeing a once injured wild animal regain its strength and return home," wrote CPW about the successful release.

