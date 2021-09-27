A red-tailed hawk was stuck by a Toyota truck on Highway 24 near Hartsel, Colorado on Saturday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The hawk was hit at highway speed and was lodged into the grill of the truck. The driver then pulled over and called CPW.
Officer Ian Petkash responded to the call.
"It was lucky it only impacted the grill and not the bumper, which must have absorbed a lot of the shock," Petkash said in a CPW NE Region tweet.
The hawk was extracted from the grill by officials, and sustained a minor wing injury. It will spend a short time in a rehabilitation program before being released back into the wild, CPW said.
