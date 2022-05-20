Red Rocks Amphitheatre has officially announced its 2022 'Film on the Rocks' lineup, set to feature both classic hits and newer movies.
For the first time since the pandemic started, the full 'Film on the Rocks' season will be held inside of the venue at full capacity, according to event organizers.
"We’re incredibly grateful to our audiences who fully embraced the drive-in concept for Film on the Rocks over these past two seasons. However, there is nothing more special than the in-amphitheater experience that Red Rocks delivers and we know that this year’s lineup, packed with some of the most popular films of all time, as well as some new film and documentary additions, is going to create a very memorable summer under the star," Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith said in a statement.
Each showing will have an hour-long pre-show, according Red Rocks officials. In previous years this has included stand-up comedy and live music.
Here's a look at this years Film on the Rocks schedule, with doors opening at 6:30 PM, entertainment at 7:00 PM, and movies at 8:30 PM:
June 13: Thor: Ragnarok
July 18: The Sandlot
July 25: The Greatest Showman
August 1: Summer of Soul/ When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised
August 15: Dune
Tickets start at $16 per person and go on sale on Friday at 10 AM. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit redrocksonline.com/film.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.