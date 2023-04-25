Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in partnership with Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues, has officially announced its 2023 'Film on the Rocks' lineup, which will feature familiar classics, as well as more recent hits.
"Film on the Rocks has been Colorado’s essential summer event for over 20 years. [...] The summer series combines some of the best in culture, views, and cult classics. It’s a movie experience like no other," the series' announcement reads.
This year, showings will be accompanied by live pre-show entertainment. Find the 2023 'Film on the Rocks' schedule below:
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark—Monday, June 12, 8:30 PM
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—Monday, June 19, 8:30 PM
- Top Gun: Maverick—Monday, July 10, 8:30 PM
- Mamma Mia!—Monday, July 24, 8:30 PM
- Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi—Monday, Aug. 21, 8:30 PM
Tickets for 'Film on the Rocks' start at $20 for general admission and discounted prices are available for groups.
"Film on the Rocks tickets remain some of the most affordable on the eclectic Red Rocks calendar. Similarly, Film on the Rocks gives local artists and performers an opportunity to play on the iconic Red Rocks stage and connect with Colorado audiences," the website reads.
More information about this year's events can be found here.
