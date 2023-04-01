The first show of Red Rocks Amphitheatre's 2023 concert season was postponed on Friday, due to the Hogback wildfire that prompted pre-evacuation orders in Morrison that afternoon.
Dabin, the popular Canadian DJ and music producer, was expected to kick of the season on Friday, but Red Rocks officials made an announcement about postponing the show at 4:28 PM on Twitter.
"Due to wildfires around Red Rocks, accompanied by very high winds, Morrison, CO is under a pre-evacuation fire warning. As safety is of the utmost concern, we sadly must postpone tonight’s Dabin concert. Refunds will be available at point of purchase," the tweet said.
The blaze, which sparked at around 3:00 PM on Friday, has since been contained. No injuries or structure damage has been reported as a result of the fire.
Dabin also took to Twitter to share his disappointment about the postponement, saying:
"We tried everything we could to keep it going tonight. I'm so sorry guys. My heart hurts so bad right now. Refunds available at point of purchase, and we're working on a reschedule."
The artist Dom Dolla is still expected to perform at the Amphitheatre on Saturday night, but the door and start time for the show has been pushed to 7 PM, officials said.
