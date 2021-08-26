Calling all skiers, snowboarders, and winter sports enthusiasts! SnowShape will be returning to Red Rocks for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October to help you get back in shredding shape ahead of the 2021-2022 ski season.
Get fit for ski season with one-hour fitness sessions held at Red Rocks over four consecutive Saturdays. Taking place from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m, each sessions will focus on a different type of exercise with goals of increasing stability, endurance, strength, and power.
For $17 per session, attendees can enjoy a guided workout session in the serene and beautiful outdoor setting of the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Saturday, September, 18 2021: Session Focus: Stability
Saturday, September, 25 2021: Session Focus: Endurance:
Saturday, October 2 2021: Session Focus: Strength
Saturday, October 9 2021: Session Focus: Power
Tickets to all four sessions are $64. Available online only. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. For more details and ticketing, please visit redrocksonline.com/snowshape or axs.com.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is a world-class concert venue nestled in the foothills of Morrison, just west of Denver.
