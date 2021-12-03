Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado was the highest-grossing and most-attended music venue in the world in 2021, according to Billboard's 2021 Boxscore.
Red Rocks trumped the competition with 996,570 attendees this year, grossing a whopping $61,682,130.
"Thank you to ALL of our staff and everyone who has attended events at this Colorado gem. We're lucky to have Red Rocks in our backyard for Denverites and visitors to enjoy," Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock said in a tweet on Friday.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is now #1 on @billboard's list of top-grossing, best-attended venues in the world! 🎉Thank you to ALL of our staff and everyone who has attended events at this Colorado gem. We're lucky to have Red Rocks in our backyard for Denverites and visitors to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/U2p3QKFTGg— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) December 3, 2021
The venue's closest competitor was the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which only brought in $37,229,362 and saw 106,450 visitors, according to Billboard.
So, how was Red Rocks able to beat the second-highest grossing venue by $20,000,000 and hundreds of thousands of attendees?
Simple. Even amid the pandemic, Red Rocks was able to host 134 shows this year.
After an extended pandemic-related closure, Red Rocks was able to reopen in April with a 2,500 person capacity. Today, the venue is operating at full capacity and has a complete concert schedule.
Meanwhile, the T-Mobile Arena hosted only eight shows this year, according to Billboard. Madison Square Garden in New York did not have its first show in 2021 until June, hosting 17 shows total. In fact, the next closest venue on Billboard's list of top spots hosted 47 shows – still quite a bit off of Red Rocks's 134.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre first opened in 1941 and has since become one of Colorado's most iconic landmarks. The venue has long hosted music legends, including the Beatles in 1964.
The Amphitheatre is best known for the massive rock formations that flank the audience, dropping down toward the stage. There's roughly 100 feet of elevation difference from the stage to the top row, with 193 steps in between, according to the Red Rocks website.
