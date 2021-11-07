The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Red Flag Warnings in Colorado for the second day in a row on Sunday.
Red Flag Warnings are made when fire weather conditions are considered critical or near critical, according to the NWS. Fire danger potential was complicated on Saturday by record breaking heat and low humidity in some areas.
Colorado Springs broke their record high temperature for November 6 on Saturday at around 2:30 PM, according to the NWS in Pueblo. The previous record was set in 1980 and tied in 2020 at 76 degrees. The new record is 77 degrees.
In Denver temps got up to 80 degrees, breaking the city's November 6 record, and tying its all-time November record.
More near or record breaking heat, dangerously low humidity, and breezy winds will mean critical fire danger across much of the area again Sunday, especially South Park. #COwx pic.twitter.com/k0sDIMzdv3— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 6, 2021
The NWS issued new Red Flag Warnings on Sunday throughout the state.
From noon until 6 PM, a Red Flag Warning is in affect for Central and Southeast Park County. The NWS has cited wind and low relative humidity as the reason for the warning. This area could see wind gusts up to 35 MPH, the NWS forecast says.
An additional Red Flag Warning was issued for the San Luis Valley, the upper Arkansas River Valley, and Fremont, Teller, Huerfano and El Paso Counties. Gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels for fire contributed to this need for a warning in these areas. The warning will stay in affect until 6 PM, Saturday evening. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH are possible.
Fire weather conditions have expanded across the area today, given strong winds, low humidities, and dry fuels. Avoid activities that involve fires or sparks, which could cause wildfires to ignite and rapidly spread. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/9ovy11l4bV— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 7, 2021
The NWS warns that these conditions can result in the 'rapid spread' of new fires, and increase ignition probability.
"Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions," the service said in warning.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.