The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Red Flag Warning in Colorado on Sunday, as fire danger conditions persist in some parts of the state.
Red Flag Warnings are made when fire weather conditions are considered critical or near critical, according to the NWS.
The warning is in place for Fremont and Teller Counties, the I-25 corridor and the southeast plains including Baca and Las Animas Counties, and will remain active until 5 PM on Sunday.
The NWS cited 35 MPH wind gusts and a relative humidity as low as six percent as the reason for the warning.
"Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread," the service said.
High fire danger today in Fremont and Teller Counties, the I-25 corridor and the southeast plains including Baca and Las Animas Counties. Avoid activities which could start a wildfire in these areas! #cowx pic.twitter.com/CsayJIHY86— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 12, 2021
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.