Red Flag Morning

Map courtesy: The National Weather Service in Pueblo 

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple Red Flag Warnings in Colorado for Tuesday as conditions that are 'favorable for rapid fire spread' are expected to develop throughout the state. 

Red Flag Warnings are made when fire weather conditions are considered critical or near critical, according to the NWS. 

A Red Flag warning is in effect for Front Range foothills, the Palmer Divide, and South Park as dangerous fire weather conditions are expected between 9 AM and 5 PM in these areas.

Wind gusts up to 35 MPH are possible and the low relative humidity is expected to be less than 8 percent, according to the service. 

The service issued an additional Red Flag Warning for the Eastern Mountains, Fremont County, and the I-25 Corridor from 11 AM to 5 PM. 

The service cited 40 MPH wind gusts and low relative humidity as the reasons for the warning. 

"Conditions will be conducive to the rapid spread of new fires. Probability of ignition will increase. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions," the warning read

