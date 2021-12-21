Glowing sun on orange sky

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning in Colorado, as dangerous fire weather persists in some parts of the state.

The warning is in effect for Cheyenne Ridge, the Front Range foothills, and portions of the Palmer Divide from 9 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday.

The NWS cited 65 MPH wind gusts and a relative humidity as low as 13 percent in the area. 

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the NWS said. 

A 'Fire Weather Watch' has also been issued in Teller, El Paso, and Huerfano counties on Wednesday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. 

All warnings and alerts are subject to change. Let this announcement serve as an important reminder that wildfire risk doesn't go away during the winter months.

