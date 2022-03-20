The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning until 7 PM on Sunday, as a result of ongoing "critical fire weather" conditions in some parts of the state.
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the service said in the warning.
The warning is in effect for Las Animas, Otero, Kiowa, Prowers, and Baca counties, according to the service.
These areas can expect 45 MPH wind gusts and a relative humidity as low as 12 percent.
"Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread," the NWS said.
All warnings and alerts are subject to change. Stay up-to-date on Colorado weather alerts, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.