The National Weather Service (NWS) issued several Red Flag Warnings in Colorado, as high fire danger and gusty winds are expected in several parts of the state on Saturday.
Red Flag Warnings are made when fire weather conditions are considered critical or near critical, according to the NWS.
A Red Flag Warning is in in effect in South Park and the Palmer Divide from 12 PM until 6 PM on Saturday due to wind and low relative humidity. Wind gusts in the area could get up to 30 MPH, the service reports.
The Red Flag Warning this afternoon now includes South Park and the north side of the Palmer Divide! The warning also remains in effect for the plains of Elbert, Lincoln and Washington counties. Dry and warm conditions with very low humidity and gusty winds to 25 mph. #COwx pic.twitter.com/e3p825HOz7— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 6, 2021
Another Red Flag Warning was issued for Elbert County below 6000 feet, South Lincoln County, and Washington County from Noon to 6 PM. In these areas relative humidity will be as low as nine percent with wind gusts up to 25 MPH, the service forecasts.
Near critical and spotty critical fire weather conditions are expected across portions of southern Colorado today. The limiting factor for most is wind speeds, but the air and the fuels are dry, so be cautious to not cause a spark. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/pd03GWB29Y— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 6, 2021
The NWS warns that these conditions can result in the 'rapid spread' of new fires, and increase ignition probability.
"Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions," the service said in warning.
