The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning in Colorado on Saturday, as dangerous fire weather and potentially record breaking heat makes its way to the state this weekend.
The warning will be in effect between 12 PM and 8 AM for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties.
The service is citing wind gusts up to 40 MPH and a relative low humidity as low as 8 percent in the area.
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," NWS said.
A 'Fire Weather Watch' has also been issued in the same areas from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values.
All warnings and alerts are subject to change. Let this announcement serve as an important reminder that wildfire risk doesn't go away during the winter months.
